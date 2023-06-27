Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4476 posts begins tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4476 posts begins tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 02:37 PM IST

HPSC will recruit for PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana Public Service Commission will begin the HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 registration process on June 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Post Graduate Teacher posts can do it through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4476 posts begins tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4476 posts begins tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin tomorrow and will end on July 18, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 4476 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available on the official website for each subject. The age limit should be between 18 years to 42 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of screening test. The total number of MCQs is 100. The eam duration is for 2 hours and all questions carry equal marks. Any candidate not darkening any of the five circles in more than 10% questions shall be disqualified. One- fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Application Fees

The application fees for male candidates of general category is 1000/-, for all female candidates is 250/-, for male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ ESM/ EWS category is 250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPSC.

Official Website Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc sarkari naukri
hpsc sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out