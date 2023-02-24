Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC recruitment 2023: 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney notified

HPSC recruitment 2023: 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney notified

employment news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 01:51 PM IST

HPSC has notified 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana

HPSC recruitment 2023: 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
HPSC recruitment 2023: 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The application process will commence on March 1, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

HPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor of Law( Professional) from a recognised college. Candidates should have enrolled as advocates with the bar council.

HPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years as on March 28, 2023.

HPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female candidates in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories should pay a fee of 250.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc recruitment
hpsc recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out