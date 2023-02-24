HPSC recruitment 2023: 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney notified

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The application process will commence on March 1, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

HPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor of Law( Professional) from a recognised college. Candidates should have enrolled as advocates with the bar council.

HPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years as on March 28, 2023.

HPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female candidates in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories should pay a fee of ₹250.

