HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has begun the application process for Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

HPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female applicants in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories should pay a fee of ₹250.

HPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

O the homepage, click on the Advertisements tab

Click on the application links available against Advt No 14 of 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.