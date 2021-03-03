IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too

  • Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II)
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II).The examination to fill 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination for Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II (Post code 776), can check their results by visiting the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check results of HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II.

A total of 1,661 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 1286 were provisionally admitted for the exam. Out of the 1286 admitted for the written objective type screening test 439 candidates appeared and 847 candidates remained absent.


Out of those who appeared in the exam, 212 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

These selected candidates need to undergo 15 marks of evaluation which will be conducted on March 12 and 15 at 9.30am in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates are advised to bring all original essential qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.

If a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process.

The commission has also released the final answer key for the exam which can be checked by clicking here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpssc hpssc recruitment exam result
Close
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II examination for 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
employment news

Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
employment news

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
employment news

DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
employment news

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
employment news

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

By Manoj K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP