HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II).The examination to fill 162 posts was held on November 29, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination for Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II (Post code 776), can check their results by visiting the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check results of HPSSC Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II.

A total of 1,661 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 1286 were provisionally admitted for the exam. Out of the 1286 admitted for the written objective type screening test 439 candidates appeared and 847 candidates remained absent.





Out of those who appeared in the exam, 212 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

These selected candidates need to undergo 15 marks of evaluation which will be conducted on March 12 and 15 at 9.30am in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates are advised to bring all original essential qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form.

If a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process.

The commission has also released the final answer key for the exam which can be checked by clicking here.