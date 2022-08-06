Home / Education / Employment News / HQ Central command recruitment 2022: 96 Group C vacancies on offer

HQ Central command recruitment 2022: 96 Group C vacancies on offer

employment news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 02:01 PM IST
  • HQ Central command has invited applications for 96 Group C posts.
ByHT Education Desk

HQ Central command has invited applications for 96 Group C posts. Candidates who are interested should send their application to the address provided in the advertisement. The application deadline for these positions is 45 days from the day the job announcement appeared in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the Employment news on August 6.

HQ Central command recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies of Group C posts.

HQ Central command recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee in the favor of “Commandant MH Roorkee”.

HQ Central command recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

HQ Central command recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit their application form through the registered posts to the following address: HQ Central Commanded( BOO-II), Military Hospital Roorkee, Dist- Haridwar( Uttarakhand) PIN- 247667.

