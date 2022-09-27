Home / Education / Employment News / HTET 2022 registration ends today, apply for Haryana TET on haryanatet.in

HTET 2022 registration ends today, apply for Haryana TET on haryanatet.in

employment news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:30 AM IST

HTET 2022: Haryana TET application forms are hosted on haryanatet.in. Candidates can apply till September 27.

HTET 2022 registration ends today, apply for Haryana TET on haryanatet.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
HTET 2022 registration ends today, apply for Haryana TET on haryanatet.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

HTET 2022: The application/registration process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 will be closed today, September 27. Application forms can be submitted on haryanatet.in.

The application process for HTET 2022 started on September 17. After the application process is closed, candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from September 28 to 30.

HTET 2022 will be held at 3 levels. Level 1 is for becoming teacher for classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT), level 2 is for classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TRT) and level 3 is for postgraduate teacher (PGT).

Haryana TET 2022 application fee is 500 for SC and PH candidates of Haryana appearing for one level, 900 for those appearing in two and 1,200 for those appearing in three levels.

For all other candidates of Haryana, the application fee is 1,000, 1,800 and 2,400 for appearing in one, two or three levels, respectively.

For candidates outside Haryana, including SC and PH candidates, the application fee is 1,000, 1,800, 2,400, respectively.

Apply for Haryana HTET 2022

For detailed information, candidates can check the bulletin below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htet haryana education + 1 more
htet haryana education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out