HTET 2022 registration ends today, apply for Haryana TET on haryanatet.in

HTET 2022: The application/registration process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 will be closed today, September 27. Application forms can be submitted on haryanatet.in.

The application process for HTET 2022 started on September 17. After the application process is closed, candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from September 28 to 30.

HTET 2022 will be held at 3 levels. Level 1 is for becoming teacher for classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT), level 2 is for classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TRT) and level 3 is for postgraduate teacher (PGT).

Haryana TET 2022 application fee is ₹500 for SC and PH candidates of Haryana appearing for one level, ₹900 for those appearing in two and ₹1,200 for those appearing in three levels.

For all other candidates of Haryana, the application fee is ₹1,000, 1,800 and 2,400 for appearing in one, two or three levels, respectively.

For candidates outside Haryana, including SC and PH candidates, the application fee is 1,000, 1,800, 2,400, respectively.

