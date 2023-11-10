HTET 2023 registration date extended till November 11, check notice

Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for HTET 2023. Now, candidates can register for HTET 2023 till November 11. Candidates who still have not applied for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2023: Last date to register is November 11

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applications till November 12 . If candidates face any technical difficulty while making online corrections, they can contact the helpline number 9358767113 and email ID helpdeskhtet2023@gmail.com.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be organized by the Education Board on December 02 and 03, 2023.

HTET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

