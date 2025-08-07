Indian Air Force will open the correction window for IAF AFCAT 2025 on August 7, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Air Force Common Admission Test can make the corrections through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. IAF AFCAT 2025: Correction window opened at afcat.cdac.in, exam to be held on August 23, 24(REUTERS)

The correction window will open on August 7 and close on August 9, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections to the application form.

IAF AFCAT 2025: How to make corrections

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on IAF AFCAT 2025 login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be held from August 23 to August 25, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced ie at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II.

The exam duration is for 2 hours and number of questions asked is 100. The maximum marks is 300. The Online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only.

The admit card will be released on August 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.