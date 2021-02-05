IND USA
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021.(PTI file )
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:30 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on Friday, February 5, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

IAF will conduct the AFCAT examination on February 20 and 21, 2021, in two shifts.

How to download IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 after it is released:

  1. Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT admit card 2020
  3. A new page will appear on the display screen
  4. Key in your credentials and log in
  5. The IAF AFCAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use
