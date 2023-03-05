IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration process to begin from March 17

The online registration process for registration for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 will begin on March 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 31. The online examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards. candidates will be able to submit their application forms on agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The applications are invited from only unmarried Indian male and female candidates.

Age limit: The candidates should be born between December 26, 2002, and June 26, 2006.

Educational Qualification: For Science subjects

Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

Or

Candidates should have passed Three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma course) can also apply.

Or

Candidates should have passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma course) can also apply.

For subjects other than Science, candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or those who have passed two years’ vocational course with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in a vocational course, can apply.