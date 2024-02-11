IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2024: Application window closes today at 11 PM, direct link to apply here

Today is the last day of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024. The registration window will close today at 11 AM. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration window for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 will close today at 11 AM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications before the deadline. (X/@IAF_MCC)

Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link to submit the application forms.

Notably, the last date to submit the application form was previously February 6. The online examination will begin on March 17.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 age limit:

The upper age of the candidates should be 21 years.

Candidates born between 02 January 2004 and 02 July 2007 (inclusive dates) are eligible to apply.

Educational qualification:

Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education.

Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science /Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic institutes with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in a Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the diploma Course).

