EPFO SSA 2023 scorecards and cut-offs announced; links here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced cut-off marks and released scorecards of the recruitment examination held for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates can check these on the website recruitment.nta.nic.in or use the links below.

EPFO SSA 2023 scorecards

EPFO SSA 2023 cut-offs.

Final results of EPFO SSA 2023 were declared in January 2024 and the NTA said that scorecards of the skill test and category-wise cut-off marks will be announced within 30 days.

The stage 1 examination was held on August 18, 21, 22 and 23, 2023.

A total of 6,46,287 candidates had registered for the examination, out of whom 2,46,725 took it.

In the stage 1 examination, a total of 26,777 candidates qualified and became eligible for the stage 2 examination or skill test that took place on November 19.

As many as 22,833 candidates took the skill test.

For any further query or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or write to NTA at epfore@nta.ac.in.