 CUET PG 2024 correction window opens today; here's what you can edit | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2024 correction window opens today; here's what you can edit

CUET PG 2024 correction window opens today; here's what you can edit

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2024 08:29 AM IST

CUET PG 2024: Candidates who want to make changes to the submitted forms can do it by logging in to their dashboards on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, February 11. Candidates who want to make changes to the submitted forms can do it by logging in to their dashboards on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 application correction begins today on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
CUET PG 2024 application correction begins today on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

CUET PG 2024 correction: List of changes allowed

Candidates are not allowed to change:

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now
  • Mobile number
  • e-Mail address
  • Address (permanent and present)

Candidates are allowed to change any one of these fields:

  • Name
  • Father's name
  • Mother's name
  • Photograph
  • Signature

Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields:

  • Class 10/equivalent details
  • Class 12/equivalent details
  • Graduation details
  • Postgraduation details
  • Exam city selection/preference (within the same state/UT)
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/PwD.

The deadline for making these changes is February 13 (11:50 pm).

The option to edit the subject/test paper code along with the university/programme/course preference will continue to be available throughout the correction period, NTA said.

The option to add universities will continue to be available till 11:50 pm on February 23, it added.

NTA said that if the fee increases after a candidate makes changes, s/he will have to pay the additional amount. Corrections will be accepted only after the payment of the additional fee, it added.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On