CUET PG 2024 correction window opens today; here's what you can edit

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, February 11. Candidates who want to make changes to the submitted forms can do it by logging in to their dashboards on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 application correction begins today on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

CUET PG 2024 correction: List of changes allowed

Candidates are not allowed to change:

Mobile number

e-Mail address

Address (permanent and present)

Candidates are allowed to change any one of these fields:

Name

Father's name

Mother's name

Photograph

Signature

Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields:

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

Graduation details

Postgraduation details

Exam city selection/preference (within the same state/UT)

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD.

The deadline for making these changes is February 13 (11:50 pm).

The option to edit the subject/test paper code along with the university/programme/course preference will continue to be available throughout the correction period, NTA said.

The option to add universities will continue to be available till 11:50 pm on February 23, it added.

NTA said that if the fee increases after a candidate makes changes, s/he will have to pay the additional amount. Corrections will be accepted only after the payment of the additional fee, it added.