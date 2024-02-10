IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Tomorrow last date to apply, direct link here

Indian Air Force will close the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 registration process on February 11. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The online examination will begin on March 17. Previously, the last date to submit the application form was February 6. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply is February 11(REUTERS)

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 21 years. Candidates born between 02 January 2004 and 02 July 2007 (inclusive dates) are eligible to apply.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Direct link to apply

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education.

Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science /

Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic institutes with 50% marks in

aggregate and 50% marks in English in a Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the diploma Course).

OR

Candidates should have passed Two years of Vocational Courses with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English in Vocational Course (or Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

OR

Candidates should have passed two years of Vocational Courses from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in a Vocational Course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in a Vocational Course).

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.