News / Education / Employment News / IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration for 226 posts ends on January 12, direct link here

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration for 226 posts ends on January 12, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 10, 2024 04:50 PM IST

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 registration ends on January 12, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau will end the registration process for IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 on January 12, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II can do it through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration for 226 posts ends on January 12(Arun Sharma/HT file)
Those young graduate candidates with consistent academic records & who have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE in any of the years 2021 or 2022 or 2023 to join the organization can apply for it. This recruitment drive will fill up 226 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.
  • Click on IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 link available under whats new section.
  • A new page will open where the link will be available.
  • Copy the link and paste it on the search engine.
  • A new page will open.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is 100/- for all candidates and 100/- in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges for male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories. Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA

