close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IB Recruitment 2023: Today last date to apply for 677 SA/MT & MTS posts

IB Recruitment 2023: Today last date to apply for 677 SA/MT & MTS posts

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Last day to apply for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023.

The application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 will end today, November 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in. The last Date for submission of the Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only) is November 16.

Application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 ends today.
Application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 ends today.

IB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 677 vacancies for Security Assistant/Motor Transport (SA/MT) and multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

IB Recruitment 2023 age limit:

For SA/MT: The canididates age should not be more than 27 years.

For MTS/Gen: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 5 centres allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be a negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as “Mark for Review” by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

Direct link to apply

IB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The exam fee is 50- and the recruitment processing fee is 450.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out