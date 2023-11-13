IB Recruitment 2023: Today last date to apply for 677 SA/MT & MTS posts

The application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 will end today, November 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in. The last Date for submission of the Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only) is November 16. Application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 ends today.

IB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 677 vacancies for Security Assistant/Motor Transport (SA/MT) and multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

IB Recruitment 2023 age limit:

For SA/MT: The canididates age should not be more than 27 years.

For MTS/Gen: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 5 centres allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be a negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as “Mark for Review” by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

IB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The exam fee is ₹50- and the recruitment processing fee is ₹450.