IBPS announces tentative calendar; check Clerk, PO exam dates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a tentative calendar for various examinations to be held in 2024. Candidates can visit the website ibps.in and check it. IBPS announces tentative calendar 2024

The preliminary examination for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO) is tentatively scheduled for August 3, 5, 10, 17 and 18, 2024.

The single examination for Officers scale II and III will be held on September 29 and the Main examination for Officers Scale 1 will likely be held on September 29. For Office Assistant vacancies, the Main examination is expected on October 6.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam is likely to be held on October 19 and 20, and the Main exam is expected on November 30. The IBPS SO Prelims exam is expected on September 9 and the Main exam on December 14.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims examination has been tentatively scheduled for August 24, 25 and 31 and the Main exam for October 13.

Detailed notification of all these exams will be released in due course of time on ibps.in.

“The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable,” the institute said.

These are the documents required to apply for the examinations: