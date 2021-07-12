The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the clerk recruitment process today. Application forms for the IBPS clerk 2021 is available on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till August 1.

This year, IBPS will select clerks for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Important dates

• Online registration deadline: August 1

• Online payment of application fees or intimation charges deadline: August 1

• Pre-Exam training: August 16 onwards

• Download of pre-exam training call letter: before August 16

• IBPS clerk preliminary exam dates : August 28, 29 and September 4

• IBPS clerk preliminary exam call letter: second or third week of August

• IBPS clerk main exam date: October 31

• IBPS clerk main exam call letter: second or third week of October

• Provisional allotment: April 2022