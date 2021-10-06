IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin the registration process for clerk recruitment in nationalized banks from tomorrow, October 7, officials have confirmed it to HT digital. The IBPS clerk recruitment process will be held online on the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment process will resume months after it was put on hold awaiting the centre's decision on whether the exam will be held in regional language. Till last year, the exam was held in English and Hindi language.

On September 30, the Ministry of Finance recommended holding recruitment exams for bank clerk position in regional languages too. The finance ministry has said that going forward clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth, both prelim and main exams will be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

This is the 11th edition of the IBPS clerk exam.

IBPS will select clerks for various nationalized banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. There will be no interview.