IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released for 6035 posts, registration begins today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on July 1, 2022 and will end on July 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6035 posts in the organization.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in September 2022 and Main examination will be conducted in October 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The minimum age to apply for the exam is 20 years and maximum age is 28 years.

Direct link to apply here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination, main examination. Those candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for main examination. The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and ₹850/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.