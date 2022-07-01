Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released for 6035 posts, registration begins today
employment news

IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released for 6035 posts, registration begins today

IBPS Clerk 2022 notification have been released for 6035 posts. The registration process begins today, July 1, 2022. 
IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released for 6035 posts, registration begins today
IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released for 6035 posts, registration begins today
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on July 1, 2022 and will end on July 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6035 posts in the organization.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in September 2022 and Main examination will be conducted in October 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The minimum age to apply for the exam is 20 years and maximum age is 28 years.

Direct link to apply here 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination, main examination. Those candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for main examination. The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment.

Application Fees

The application fees is 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and 850/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in sarkari naukri
check ibps.in sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out