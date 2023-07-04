Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk 2023 vacancies increased, check revised list for CRP Clerks-XIII here

IBPS Clerk 2023 vacancies increased, check revised list for CRP Clerks-XIII here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 02:37 PM IST

IBPS Clerk 2023: Now, this recruitment drive is for 4545 vacancies. Previously, it was 4045, which means 500 more posts have been added.

Institute of Banking Persaonnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the number of vacancies to be filled through CRB Clerks-XIII, commonly called IBPS Clerk 2023.

IBPS Clerk 2023 vacancies increased
Now, this recruitment drive is for 4545 vacancies. Previously, it was 4045, which means 500 more posts have been added.

To check state and bank-wise revised vacancies, click here.

Online registrations, including edit of application forms and payment of fee can be done till July 21.

The application fees of IBPS Clerk 2023 is 850 for general category candidates and it is 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

The age limit of candidates should be between 20 to 28 years.

Minimum educational qualification required to apply for IBPS Clerk 2023 is a graduation degree in any discipline recognised by the government of India or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the government of India.

To apply for IBPS Clerk 2023, go to ibps.in or click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
