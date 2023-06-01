Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1 on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1 on ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2023 12:49 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 has been released for 6030 posts. Eligible candidates can check details below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 on June 30, 2023. The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1
IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 posts out, registration begins July 1

This recruitment drive will fill up 6030 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: July 1, 2023
  • Closing date of application: July 21, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam followed by main exam. The call letter for the same will be available on the official website of IBPS.

Application Fees

The application fees for all other candidates is 850/- and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates he application fees is 175/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps.in
check ibps.in ibps.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out