IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 notifications expected soon; list of documents required and tentative dates here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release notifications for the Probationary Officers (IBPS PO 2024) and Clerk (IBPS Clerk 2024) recruitment and RRB PO and RRB Clerk notifications soon. IBPS PO and Clerk notifications will be issued on ibps.in

As per the official information available, the preliminary examinations for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, RRB PO and RRB Clerk vacancies are tentatively scheduled for August. Therefore, the notifications are expected to be released soon.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When released, candidates will be able to check the IBPS Clerk and PO notifications on ibps.in along with the eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, exam pattern and other details.

IPBS exams 2024: Tentative dates

The prelims examinations for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO) are likely to take place on August 3, 5, 10, 17 and 18, 2024. The notification for these examinations are expected first.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for October 19 and 20, and the Main exam is expected on November 30.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam is expected on September 9 and the Main exam on December 14.

As per the notification, the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination is expected to be held on August 24, 25 and 31 and the Main exam on October 13.

Registrations for all these exams will be done online and there will be a single registration window for both prelims and main examinations, whenever applicable, the institute said.

Before the application process begins, candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready.

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file.