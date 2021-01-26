The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee main exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.

How to download IBPS PO mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-PO/MT-X’ given on the homepage

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.