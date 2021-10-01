IBPS Recruitment: Registration begins for faculty & other posts, link to apply

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for assistant professors, faculty research associates, research associate, Hindi officers and other posts through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The registration process began on October 1, 2021 and will end on October 14, 2021.

"Successful candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies. However, a wait list would also be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid till March 31, 2022", reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply online for IBPS recruitment 2021

This recruitment drive is to fill up the posts of assistant professor, faculty research associate, research associate, Hindi officer, IT engineer (Data Centre), IT database administrator, software developer and tester (Frontend, Backend).

Selection process for assistant professor:

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercises and personal interview.

Selection process for faculty research associate and research associate:

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam, skill test, item writing exercise and personal interview.

Selection process for IT engineer (Data Centre), IT database administrator software developer and tester (Frontend, Backend):

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam, skill test and personal interview.

Application fees:

Candidates need to pay ₹1,000 as application fees.

For age limit and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification once. https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Advertisement_Various_Posts_OCT_2021.pdf