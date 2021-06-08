Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application process begins today, here's how to apply
IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application process begins today, here's how to apply

IBPS RRB Exam 2021 application process begins today, June 8, 2021. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply on ibps.in below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:09 AM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection have started the application process for IBPS RRB Exam 2021. The registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts begins from June 8 onwards. The last date to register is till June 28, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

Direct link to Apply here

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS RRB Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will get three separate links for Officer Scale and Office Assistant.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Fill in the application form.

• Upload the required documents and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay 850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay 175/- as application fees.


