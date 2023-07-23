IBPS RRB PO XII admit card out on ibps.in, direct link
Jul 23, 2023 10:29 AM IST
IBPS RRB PO XII Admit Card released. Candidates can download it from the link on ibps.in.
IBPS RRB PO XII Admit Card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued call letters or admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB PO XII can download their admit cards using the link given on ibps.in. The document will be available for download till August 6.
Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO admit card.
The online prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO is scheduled for August. Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will be held in September.
How to download IBPS RRB PO admit card
- Go to ibps.in.
- Now, go to the CRP RRBs page.
- Now, open the RRBs Phase XII page.
- Open the link to download call letters.
- Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and login.
- Check and download the admit card.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.