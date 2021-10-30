IBPS RRB Result 2021: Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Result 2021. The provisional allotment list has been released for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the list on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

As per the notice, the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to check provisional allotment list

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2021 Provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.