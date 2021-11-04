Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link & how to apply here
IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link & how to apply here

IBPS have already started the registration process for SO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Direct link to apply given below. 
Published on Nov 04, 2021 11:05 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has already started the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 on November 3, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply is till November 23, 2021. 

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as one of the Specialist Officers’ post, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-XI). To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on Apply online link for IBPS SO posts available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

 

