ICAI to conduct exams for Post Qualification Course diploma on management and business finance, application link below

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will be conducting the next computer based Examination for Post Qualification Course DIPLOMA ON MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS FINANCE for eligible members from January 29 to February 3. The ICAI, through an official notification, informed that the exam will be conducted in three groups. ICAI announces exams for Post Qualification Course diploma on management and business finance.(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

The examination for Group 1 will be held on January 29th and 30th, whereas the examination for Group 2 will be held on January 31st and February 1st. The Group 3 examination will be held on February 2nd and 3rd.

The ICAI further informed that the examination will be held for two hours from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Computer Centres have also been allocated for the candidates across 12 cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Ernakulam, Pune, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

To apply, candidates are required to visit the website https://dmbf.icaiexam.icai.org from January, 15th 2024 to January, 19th 2024.

An examination fee of ₹2000 per group is to be paid by applicants.

