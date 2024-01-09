CA Inter, Final Nov 2023 results out; link here

ICAI Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations which were held in November last year. Candidates can now visit the website icai.nic.in and check ICAI CA Inter, Final results. Live updates on ICAI CA Inter, Final Nov 2023 results. CA Inter, Final Nov 2023 results out on icai.nic.in; link here

To check ICAI results on icai.nic.in, candidates have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. They should also visit the website icai.org in which the result press release containing names of toppers, pass percentage, cut-offs, etc. may be published.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final Result 2023

Direct link to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2023

Direct link to check ICAI CA Inter Units Result 2023

Steps to check ICAI CA Inter, Final results November 2023

Go to the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.

Open the CA Inter November or CA Final November 2023 result link.

Log in with your roll number and registration number.

Check and download your ICAI result.

ICAI conducted CA Inter group 1 exams on November 2, 4, 6 and 8 while the group 2 exams took place on November 10, 13, 15 and 17.

For the Final course, group 1 exams were held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, and group 2 exams were scheduled on November 9, 11, 14 and 16.