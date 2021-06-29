ICAR invites applications for Young Professional position

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has invited applications for Young Professional position. “Applications are hereby invited from eligible candidates through online mode for hiring of technical manpower (Young Professional) on short-term and purely contract basis at Finance Division, ICAR Headquarters,” the ICAR has notified.

A total of 14 vacancies will be filled in this position.

The application forms for this position is available on the official website of ICAR and the deadline for the submission of the forms is July 20.

Apply Online

Candidates with B.Com or BBA or BBS with minimum 60% marks, CA inter or ICWA inter or CS inter and having minimum 1 year work experience are eligible to apply for these positions. The applicants should be between 21-45 years of age.

Regarding the selection process, the ICAR has said, “the applications received shall be screened and shortlisted candidates will be called to undergo a panel interview if needed, a written examination may also be conducted for shortlisting of eligible candidates.”

