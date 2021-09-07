ICAR-IARI invites applications for SRF, RA, young professional, other posts

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has invited applications for theselection of SRF, young professionals, research associate, lab cum field workers in Division of Environment Science, Division of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Water Technology Centre and Zonal Technology Management & Business Planning and Development Unit.

The application forms are available online and the deadline for submission of the application forms for each division varies. Candidates are suggested to go through the job notifications for details regarding this.

Job details

For the project “Development of steel slag based cost effective eco-friendly fertilizers for sustainable agriculture and inclusive growth” Code 24-774 (TG-3655)” SRFs, RAs, young professional, field workers will be posted at various ICAR institutes and universities. This project is sponsored by the Ministry of Steel and Industry. For this project, a virtual interview will be held on September 24.

For other projects, the positions are based in New Delhi.

After the submission of the application forms candidates will be intimated about the selection process through their registered mobile number and email address.