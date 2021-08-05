IDBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 920 vacancies for executives

IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates for various posts of Executives on contract basis for its different branches and offices. The online application process began on August 4 and the last date to apply is August 18, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in and apply.

The contract will be for a one-year period, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on satisfactory performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications, and the availability of vacancies.

The online examination for the candidates who will apply will be conducted on September 5.

IDBI recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive will fill 920 vacancies of the executives in the IDBI.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 20 to 25 years.

IDBI recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55% (50% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognised university.

IDBI recruitment: Application fee

All the candidates except SC/ST and PWD have to pay ₹1000 as application fee.

The candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category have to pay ₹200 as application fee.

IDBI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the link which reads “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2021”

Click on apply online than on New Registration

Register yourself and enter all the required details

After registration email and SMS will be sent indicating the registration number and password

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

check detailed notification below