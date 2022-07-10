IDBI Bank Recruitment: Last date to apply for 226 Specialist Officer (SO) posts

Application process for 226 f Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts at different departments or functional areas of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will end today, July 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the careers portal of the bank website – idbibank.in.

These posts are in ranks of manager, assistant manager and deputy manager.

The selection process of these posts will comprise of preliminary screening of eligibility conditions like age, educational qualifications and work experience. For more information on eligibility criteria, read the notification and corrigendum.

“Initial appointment for all posts will be on probation for a period of 1 year from the Date of Joining (which can be extended at the discretion of the Bank). Candidate will be posted at the Bank's discretion, to any offices/branches of the Bank or the departments/ offices/ business units/ the Bank's associate institutions. The candidate will also be liable to be transferred to any place in/ outside India, as the Bank may decide from time to time in terms of the Bank's prevailing rules. Candidates joining the Bank shall be governed by Service, Conduct Rules & Policies of the Bank, as amended from time to time,” an official statement reads.

“The venue, time and date for selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through notification on Bank‟s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS. Request for change of center /date/time etc. shall not be entertained/ considered. However, the Bank reserves its right to change/ add/ cancel the date, time, venue for the selection process at its discretion. The changes, if any, would be suitably advised to the candidates by notification on Bank's website or as decided by the Bank,” it adds.