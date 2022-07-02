Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI Executive admit card 2022 out at idbibank.in, direct link here
IDBI Executive admit card 2022 out at idbibank.in, direct link here

  • IDBI has released the admit card for the post of Executives (on Contract).
IDBI Executive admit card 2022 out at idbibank.in, direct link here
IDBI Executive admit card 2022 out at idbibank.in, direct link here
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 03:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit card for the post of Executives (on Contract) . Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.

The executive position's online examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on July 9th.

Direct link to download the IDBI Executive admit card

IDBI Executive admit card: How to download

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on Career tab

Click on the Current Opening link

Now click on the “admit card” link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download and take print out.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1544 vacancies, of which 1044 vacancies are for the post of Executives (on contract) and 500 for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.

Sign out