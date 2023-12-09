close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in

IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 09, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Apply for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in till December 25.

IDBI Bank Ltd has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers - 2024-25. The application process commenced today, December 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in
IDBI recruitment 2023: Application begins for 86 Specialist Officer posts at idbibank.in

Direct link to apply

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy General Manager (DGM) - (Grade D), 39 vacancies are for the post of Asst. General Manager (AGM) - (Grade C), and 46 vacancies are for the Manager -(Grade B).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For the SC/ST category, the application fee is 200.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link under the SO recruitment notification

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out