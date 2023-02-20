Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Apply for SO vacancies from tomorrow at idbibank.in

IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Apply for SO vacancies from tomorrow at idbibank.in

Published on Feb 20, 2023 06:18 PM IST

The application process with begin tomorrow, February 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 3.

ByHT Education Desk

IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer post. The application process with begin tomorrow, February 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI SO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 144 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Manager, 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant General Manage, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Deputy General Manager.

IDBI SO recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General, EWS & OBC. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is 200.

Notification here

IDBI SO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link against the SO recruitment

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the documents

Take print for future reference.

