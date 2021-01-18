IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
The India Government Mint, Kolkata has released an official notification for the recruitment of the Supervisor, Engraver, and Jr. Office Assistant on its official website. The online registration process will begin on January 20, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies, out of which, 16 vacancies are for Junior Technician, 12 for Junior Office Assistant, 10 each for Junior Bullion Assistant and Supervisor, and 6 for Engraver III.
Educational Qualification:
Supervisor: A candidate should possess a 1st Class full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Civil/Metallurgical). Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc.(Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered.
Engraver III: A candidate should possess a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture/Metal Works/Painting) with at least 55% marks.
Junior Office Assistant (JOA): A candidate should be a Graduate with at least 55 percent marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @40 wpm in Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement.
Junior Bullion Assistant (JBA): A candidate should be a Graduate with at least 55 percent marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @40 wpm in Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement.
Junior Technician: A candidate should possess a full-time ITI Certificate in Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
- UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
- The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox