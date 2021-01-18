IND USA
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified

  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:23 AM IST

The India Government Mint, Kolkata has released an official notification for the recruitment of the Supervisor, Engraver, and Jr. Office Assistant on its official website. The online registration process will begin on January 20, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies, out of which, 16 vacancies are for Junior Technician, 12 for Junior Office Assistant, 10 each for Junior Bullion Assistant and Supervisor, and 6 for Engraver III.

Educational Qualification:

Supervisor: A candidate should possess a 1st Class full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Civil/Metallurgical). Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc.(Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered.

Engraver III: A candidate should possess a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture/Metal Works/Painting) with at least 55% marks.

Junior Office Assistant (JOA): A candidate should be a Graduate with at least 55 percent marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @40 wpm in Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement.

Junior Bullion Assistant (JBA): A candidate should be a Graduate with at least 55 percent marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @40 wpm in Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement.

Junior Technician: A candidate should possess a full-time ITI Certificate in Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

