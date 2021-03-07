IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA batch records 100% placement
The 2021 MBA batch of IIM Calcutta recorded 100 per cent placement as all the 467 students who took part in the process got jobs, an institute statement said on Saturday.
The 2021 MBA batch of the XLRI-Xavier School of Management also achieved a similar feat as all the 358 students who sat for placements got jobs, a release by the Jamshedpur-based institute said.
The virtually-conducted placement week at IIM Calcutta, which ended on March 3, saw over 530 job offers for the 467 students.
Altogether 172 firms participated in the final placement process, with the average and median salaries rising to ₹29 lakh and ₹27 lakh per annum respectively, it said.
The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter, with 149 students or 32 per cent of the total strength opting for them.
A total of 90 students were selected by top investment banking, asset management and private equity venture capital firms.
However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown was visible in some sectors.
While consulting and finance roles continued to comprise roughly half of the placements as seen in previous years, general management and marketing roles came down from 30 per cent last year 2020 to 15 per cent in 2021.
In yet another reflection of the economy in 2020-21 and current trends, major software services and e-commerce platforms boosted their hiring from the campus.
Vinaya Patil, a second year MBA student said, "We were really worried about the final recruitment given the slowdown in the industrial activity in the last couple of years. Such placements for the whole batch feel surreal."
Professor Abhishek Goel, chairperson of the Career Development and Placement Office said, "It was a tall order to get so many offers in the season while keeping the provision for multiple offers for a student. The students stepped up to the challenge and the outcome is an incredible feat."
Director Professor Anju Seth said, "Achieving 100 per cent placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and I thank the recruiters for their trust."
The final recruitment process at XLRI saw the participation of 108 recruiters, with 370 domestic and international offers.
The median salary offered to the batch stood at ₹23 lakh per annum and the average salary increased to ₹25.08 lakh per annum.
