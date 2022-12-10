IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in
IIM Jammu recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Non-Faculty posts.
Indian Institute of Management Jammu has invited applications for various Non-Faculty position. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIM Jammu at www.iimj.ac.in.
IIM recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1 vacancies of Assistant Librarian, Chief Innovation Officer(CIO), Project Engineer Cum Estate Officer, Systems Manager, Placement Officer, Administrative Officer( Program), Secretary to Director, Assistant Administrative Officer( Academics), Assistant Administrative Officer( Establishment), Assistant Administrative Officer( Hindi Language & Administration), Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relation), Wen Designer, Junior Engineer( Civil), and Hostel Supervisor Female.
IIM recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.
IIM recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at www.iimj.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Jobs tab
Next, click on the apply online link
Fill the application form
Submit form and take print.
