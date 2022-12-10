Home / Education / Employment News / IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in

IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in

employment news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 06:31 PM IST

IIM Jammu recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Non-Faculty posts.

IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in(http://www.iimj.ac.in/)
IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in(http://www.iimj.ac.in/)
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Management Jammu has invited applications for various Non-Faculty position. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIM Jammu at www.iimj.ac.in.

IIM recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1 vacancies of Assistant Librarian, Chief Innovation Officer(CIO), Project Engineer Cum Estate Officer, Systems Manager, Placement Officer, Administrative Officer( Program), Secretary to Director, Assistant Administrative Officer( Academics), Assistant Administrative Officer( Establishment), Assistant Administrative Officer( Hindi Language & Administration), Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relation), Wen Designer, Junior Engineer( Civil), and Hostel Supervisor Female.

IIM recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link to apply

IIM recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.iimj.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Jobs tab

Next, click on the apply online link

Fill the application form

Submit form and take print.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iim cat recruitment
iim cat recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out