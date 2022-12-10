IIM recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non -Faculty position at www.iimj.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management Jammu has invited applications for various Non-Faculty position. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIM Jammu at www.iimj.ac.in.

IIM recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1 vacancies of Assistant Librarian, Chief Innovation Officer(CIO), Project Engineer Cum Estate Officer, Systems Manager, Placement Officer, Administrative Officer( Program), Secretary to Director, Assistant Administrative Officer( Academics), Assistant Administrative Officer( Establishment), Assistant Administrative Officer( Hindi Language & Administration), Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relation), Wen Designer, Junior Engineer( Civil), and Hostel Supervisor Female.

IIM recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link to apply

IIM recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.iimj.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Jobs tab

Next, click on the apply online link

Fill the application form

Submit form and take print.