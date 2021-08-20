Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended

IIT Bhilai has extended the registration date for various non-teaching posts. The last date to apply is till August 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bhilai has extended the registration process for various non-teaching posts till August 30, 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for administrative and technical posts can apply through the official site of IIT Bhilai on iitbhilai.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organisation.

The last date for fee payment has also been extended till August 30, 2021 and the last date for adding fee details is till September 1, 2021. An applicant has to apply online using the link given below. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IIT Bhilai on iitbhilai.ac.in.

• Click on Administrative and Technical posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post along with payment of requisite application fee. Candidates shall have to produce original documents at the time of appearing in Test/ Interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit bhilai sarkari naukri
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.