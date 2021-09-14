Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Hyderabad invites applications for various non-teaching posts
IIT Hyderabad invites applications for various non-teaching posts
IIT Hyderabad invites applications for various non-teaching posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

IIT Hyderabad invites applications for various non-teaching posts

  • IIT Hyderabad has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies in various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute. The deadline for submission of the application forms is October 11.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST

IIT Hyderabad has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies in various non-teaching posts like Executive Engineer (Electrical), Senior Technical Superintendent, Junior Medical Officer, Junior Psychological Counsellor, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Technical Superintendent, Junior Technician, and Multi Skill Assistant Gr – l (Electrical) posts.

The application forms are available on the official website of the institute.

The deadline for submission of the application forms is October 11.

“The cut-off date for reckoning Upper Age limit, qualification and Post Qualification Experience is the last date of submission of online application i.e. 11.10.2021. Relevant experience gained after the minimum qualifying degree/course will only be taken into consideration. Part-time employment experience will not be considered,” candidates have been informed.

IIT Hyderabad recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Executive Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Senior Technical Superintendent: 1 post
  • Junior Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Junior Psychological Counsellor: 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 2 posts
  • Technical Superintendent: 7 posts
  • Junior Technician: 8 posts
  • Multi Skill Assistant Gr – l (Electrical): 1 post
