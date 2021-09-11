IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IIT Hyderabad on iith.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organization.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Executive Engineer (Electrical) 1 Post Senior Technical Superintendent 1 Post Junior Medical Officer 1 Post Junior Psychological Counsellor 1 Post Junior Engineer (Civil) 2 Posts Junior Engineer (Electrical) 2 Posts Technical Superintendent 7 Posts Junior Technician 8 Posts Multi Skill Assistant Gr – l (Electrical) 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here. Educational qualifications prescribed in this advertisement must have been obtained from a recognized Board/Council/University/Institute.

Other Details

Candidates working under Central / State Govt. / Public Sector Undertakings / Autonomous Bodies/ Universities should produce ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ at the time of interview / written test/ skill test / certificate verification without which the Candidate will not be allowed for interview/ written test/ skill test.