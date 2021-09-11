Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts

IIT Hyderabad to recruit candidates for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IIT Hyderabad on iith.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:09 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IIT Hyderabad on iith.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organization. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Executive Engineer (Electrical)1 Post 
Senior Technical Superintendent 1 Post 
Junior Medical Officer 1 Post 
Junior Psychological Counsellor 1 Post 
Junior Engineer (Civil) 2 Posts 
Junior Engineer (Electrical) 2 Posts 
Technical Superintendent 7 Posts 
Junior Technician 8 Posts 
Multi Skill Assistant Gr – l (Electrical) 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here. Educational qualifications prescribed in this advertisement must have been obtained from a recognized Board/Council/University/Institute.

Other Details

Candidates working under Central / State Govt. / Public Sector Undertakings / Autonomous Bodies/ Universities should produce ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ at the time of interview / written test/ skill test / certificate verification without which the Candidate will not be allowed for interview/ written test/ skill test.

 

