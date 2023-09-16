News / Education / Employment News / IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Junior Technician and other posts at iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Junior Technician and other posts at iitk.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 16, 2023 03:28 PM IST

IIT Kanpur will recruit candidates for Junior Technical and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is till October 16, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Registrar: 1 post
  • Deputy Registrar: 5 posts
  • Assistant Counselor: 6 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 6 posts
  • Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts
  • Hall Management Officer: 4 posts
  • Medical Officer: 2 posts
  • Safety Officer: 1 post
  • Junior Technical Superintendent: 8 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 3 posts
  • Jr Technical Superintendent: 1 post
  • Junior Safety Officer: 4 posts
  • Junior Superintendent: 11 posts
  • Senior Library Information Assistant: 3 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 5 posts
  • Junior Technician: 18 posts
  • Junior Assistant (Library): 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Group A is 1000/- and 500/- for SC, ST candidates. PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees for Group A. The application fees for Group B and C is 700/- and SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT Kanpur.

Detailed Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out