IIT Roorkee placements: 555 offers in two days, hiring momentum stays strong

IIT Roorkee has opened its 2025–26 placement season on an upbeat note, recording 8 international offers and 428 domestic offers on Day 1, and closing Day 2 with around 555 total offers (including PPOs) as top recruiters continued to hire across multiple profiles. The institute said the early numbers reflect a “promising and high-energy start”, driven by strong student preparation and wide industry participation.

The placement season began on schedule, with the campus seeing an enthusiastic response from both students and companies. IIT Roorkee said it has expanded its recruiter base this year through strategic collaborations with organisations across AI, data analytics, semiconductor technologies, sustainability, financial services and core engineering, ensuring a multi-sector mix and roles aligned with evolving industry needs.

Day 1: 8 international offers, 428 domestic offers As Slot 1.1 concluded at 1 pm on December 1, the institute had already secured 8 international offers and 428 domestic offers—a significant rise over last year’s initial numbers. Recruiters cutting across technology, research, consulting, finance and core engineering sectors visited the campus, signalling broad hiring appetite despite a cautious global environment.

Prominent Day 1 recruiters included Amazon, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Oracle, Rubrik India, SAP Labs, SLB Engineering & Software, iRageCapital, Squarepoint Capital, Databricks, D.E. Shaw, Mastercard, Petronet LNG, Meesho, Flipkart, NatWest Group, Pace Stock Broking, Zomato (Eternal) and several others. Core engineering firms such as BEL, HPCL, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were also among the early visitors.

The institute said it has put special emphasis on diversifying job profiles this year, ensuring opportunities for students across varied interests—from high-end research and algorithmic trading to sustainability, product management, and semiconductor roles.

Day 2: 42 companies hire; total offers cross 550 Momentum continued through December 2, with 42 companies visiting the campus across Slots 1.2 to 2.1 till 4 pm. With this, the total number of companies participating over the first two days rose to 116, many offering multiple job profiles.

Key Day 2 recruiters included Accenture, Accenture Japan, American Express, Applied Materials, Barclays, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank, InfoEdge, InMobi, MathWorks, Media.net, McKinsey & Company, Pathlock, Postman, Qure.ai, Razorpay, OLA Electric, Sprinklr, Teradata, ThoughtSpot, Urban Company, VISA, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wex Fintech and more.

Hiring remained broad-based, spanning software engineering, AI/ML, product development, deep-tech research, fintech, data science, business analytics, consulting and healthcare-tech.

A strong season ahead IIT Roorkee said the early placement surge reflects its continued focus on strengthening global partnerships and building a placement ecosystem that matches students’ academic specialisations and professional aspirations. With multiple results still awaited and more firms scheduled to visit in the coming days, the institute expects the numbers to rise steadily.

