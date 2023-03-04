IIT-ISM Recruitment 2023: Apply for AEE & other posts at iitism.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology- Indian School of Mines has invited applications from candidates for AEE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT-ISM at iitism.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 30, 2023 for all posts except Dy. Superintending Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts. The last date for these posts is March 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief Medical Officer: 1 post

Medical Officer: 4 posts

Placement Officer: 1 post

Assistant Workshop Superintendent Academic: 1 post

Sr. Physical Education and Sports Officer: 1 post

Physical Education and Sports Officer: 2 posts

Deputy Superintending Engineer: 1 post

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/-for all candidates. The fees have to paid through SBI collect link available on the website of the Institute. SC/ST/ PwD / Ex-Servicemen and Female candidates are exempted from payment of recruitment fee.