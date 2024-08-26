Immigration New Zealand introduces temporary visa for migrant workers, here's all you need to know

In a move aimed at providing temporary relief to specific industries in addressing labour shortages, the Government of New Zealand has introduced a new subcategory of the Specific Purpose Work Visa for industries that experience seasonal peaks. The new sub-category of the Specific Purpose Work Visa is aimed at providing interim relief to industries engaged in seasonal work to address labour shortages. (AFP)

As per the official website of Immigration New Zealand, the new sub-category visa “is an interim, time-limited, streamlined pathway, and more aligned with the length of seasonal work.”

In order to be eligible, Immigration New Zealand states that seasonal work must be directly impacted by changes in weather, such as harvesting, ski instructing, or tree planting.

Additionally, the work must commence on or before 31 May 2025, and be for no longer than 9 months.

Notably, horticulture, viticulture, and fishing crew work covered by other visas are excluded.

If interested in applying, migrant workers are required to send their applications on or before March 31, 2025.

Employers on the other hand are required to hold an employer accreditation and pay at least NZD$29.66 per hour for a minimum of 30 hours per week.

Also, employers need to advertise the role beforehand and provide evidence of this to the migrant to include in their application.

Meanwhile, immigration New Zealand said it is also considering the need for a longer-term visa option for seasonal workers as part of the ongoing review of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

What is a Specific Purpose Work Visa?

The Specific Purpose Work Visa allows a person to come to New Zealand for a specific purpose or event. However, the applicant cannot include their partner or dependent children in the visa application. They will have to apply for other visas based on the relationship.

The details can be found here.

How long can an applicant stay in New Zealand on a Specific Purpose Work Visa?

As per Immigrant New Zealand, the length of the applicant’s stay depends on their specific purpose or event. An applicant cannot normally apply for another Specific Purpose Work Visa when already sanctioned one.