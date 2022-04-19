Home / Education / Employment News / IndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and other posts
IndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and other posts

IndBank will recruit candidates for Field Staff and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IndBank on indbankonline.com.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 08:32 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IndBank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Staff and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IndBank on indbankonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. 

Vacancy Details

  • Head- Account opening Department: 1 Post
  • Account Opening Staff: 4 Posts
  • DP Staff: 2 Posts
  • Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 Posts
  • Back Office Staff: 5 Posts
  • Systems & Networking Engineer: 1 Post
  • Research Analyst: 1 Post
  • Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 Post
  • Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 Posts
  • Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. 

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the interview. A Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company.

Where to send 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other documents to Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35. They can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.

 

