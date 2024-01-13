India Optel Limited has invited applications for Technical and Financial Professionals. The application process commenced on January 13 and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 27 or 15 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.indiaoptel.in. India Optel Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Senior Project Engineer and other posts

India Optel Limited Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 34 vacancies, 18 for technical professionals and 16 for finance professionals.

India Optel Limited Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can download the applictaion format through the official website and submit the hard copy of the applictaion form to the following address through speed post/courier:

Works Manager (HR), India Optical Limited, Corporate Headquarters OFILDD campus, Raipur Dehradun (UK) 248008.

In addition, candidates can submit the application form to the following email address: e-mail id recruitment@indiaoptel.in .

For more details candidates an check the detailed notification here: